South Korea’s president has asked US President Donald Trump to become "a peacemaker" and use his leadership to draw North Korea back to talks to reduce military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the country’s top diplomat said.

Trump "welcomed" the request from President Lee Jae-myung "and he expressed his willingness to be engaged with North Korea again," Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met three times during Trump’s previous term, including summits in Singapore in 2018 and Vietnam in 2019, but talks collapsed over disagreements on sanctions.

A brief encounter later that year at the inter-Korean border also failed to revive diplomacy, and Kim has since shunned talks with Washington and Seoul.

"It would be fantastic if they met with each other in the near future," Cho said.

He added that Lee told Trump he would not "sit in the driver’s seat" but asked him to act as a peacemaker, while Seoul would serve as a "pacemaker" to support the process.

Since returning to the office in January, Trump has expressed hope of restarting dialogue with Kim.