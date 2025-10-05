The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has denied media reports about agreeing to surrender its weapons under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Media reports earlier said that Hamas had agreed to hand over its weapons to a Palestinian-Egyptian committee under international supervision.

"We categorically deny the fabricated allegations published by several media outlets about the course of the ceasefire negotiations and Hamas' position on handing over weapons," senior Hamas member Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

He called these media reports "baseless and aim to distort Hamas' stance and mislead public opinion."

Mardawi called on media outlets to verify information and rely on credible sources, urging journalists not to fall for what he called rumours or unverified claims.