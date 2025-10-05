WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas denies reports about agreeing to disarm under international supervision
Hamas member Mahmoud Mardawi says those media reports aim to distort Hamas' stance and mislead the public.
Israel continues to attack Gaza despite peace talks / AA
October 5, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has denied media reports about agreeing to surrender its weapons under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Media reports earlier said that Hamas had agreed to hand over its weapons to a Palestinian-Egyptian committee under international supervision.

"We categorically deny the fabricated allegations published by several media outlets about the course of the ceasefire negotiations and Hamas' position on handing over weapons," senior Hamas member Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

He called these media reports "baseless and aim to distort Hamas' stance and mislead public opinion."

Mardawi called on media outlets to verify information and rely on credible sources, urging journalists not to fall for what he called rumours or unverified claims.

Egypt is set to host delegations from Hamas and Israel on Monday to discuss the details of a prisoner swap deal under Trump’s Gaza plan.

On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, disarmament of Hamas and rebuilding of Gaza.

Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle, and talks for the next steps are due in Egypt.

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
