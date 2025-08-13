BIZTECH
2 min read
Türkiye aims for over $2B in exports to Syria after new trade accord
The Turkish Exporters’ Assembly says a partnership agreement with chambers of commerce in Damascus and Aleppo aims to boost trade, after exports rose nearly 50 percent to $1.2B in the first seven months of the year.
Türkiye aims for over $2B in exports to Syria after new trade accord
“We expect Turkish exports to Syria to reach above $2 billion by the end of the year,” an official says. / Photo: AA
August 13, 2025

Türkiye is aiming to reach over $2 billion in exports to neighbouring Syria after signing a new comprehensive partnership agreement, the chair of the Syrian board of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) said in a statement.

Celal Kadooglu said on Wednesday that a deal with the Damascus and Aleppo chambers of commerce was signed, while the Syrian board of TIM met with a delegation from the country’s Economy and Industry Ministry to discuss Turkish-Syrian trade relations and investment.

“Our ministry is trying to replace the free trade agreement between Türkiye and Syria that has not been implemented since 2011 (when the civil war began) with a much more comprehensive agreement,” he said. “Turkish exports to Syria rose 49.3 percent to over $1.2 billion in the first seven months of the year.”

“We expect Turkish exports to Syria to reach above $2 billion by the end of the year,” he added.

Recommended

Kadooglu said that the grain sector maintained its leading position among total imports but there has been significant activity in the chemical, aquatic, and animal products sectors, as well as in the electrical and electronic goods industry.

“We will participate in the 62nd Damascus International Fair to be held on August 27–September 5 with our Turkish booth,” he said. “We believe this event will present opportunities for mutual investments.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded