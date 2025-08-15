Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the world to act to stop the war in Gaza, warning the territory is nearing “total humanitarian collapse” amid Israeli attacks, in an opinion piece he wrote for Al Jazeera.

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran announced the article’s publication on the Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal.

In the article, titled “The conscience of humanity is being tested in Gaza” and published on Thursday in English and Arabic, Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out “a systematic policy of annihilation” against Palestinians.

“Hunger, thirst, and the threat of epidemic disease are propelling Gaza towards a total humanitarian collapse,” Erdogan wrote. “To date, more than 61,000 Palestinians—the majority of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli attacks.”

He said Ankara continues to push for a ceasefire at the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation while mediating between Palestinian groups.

'West's double standards'

“The West’s double standards — rushing to act in other crises while adopting an ambivalent approach to Gaza — undermine the credibility of an international order supposedly founded on principles and rules,” Erdogan wrote.

He said the swift global mobilisation over Ukraine had not been matched for Gaza, allowing Israel to act “without the slightest sanction.”