Israel has approved a new settlement plan to seize 36421.7 square metres of land from the Palestinian village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank, a local official said.

Munif Nazzal, who monitors settlement building at the Palestinian Authority’s Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, told WAFA that the plan envisions the construction of 58 new settler units at the Mitzpe Yeshai settlement, which is built on the village’s land.

The UN affirms that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of implementing a two-state solution.

In early September, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to annex 82 percent of the occupied West Bank.

Such a move would effectively end the prospect of realising the two-state solution endorsed by UN resolutions.

The announcement comes as Israeli forces and illegal settlers have carried out more than 38,000 attacks across the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission.

The violence has resulted in the displacement of 33 Bedouin communities and the establishment of 114 new illegal Jewish settler outposts.