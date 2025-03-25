WAR ON GAZA
1,516 pages of genocide: The names of 50,000+ killed by Israel in Gaza
Child deaths account for 31% of those confirmed killed.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Abdusselam Ondin / TRT World
March 25, 2025

The Gaza Health Ministry has released a 1,516-page document naming over 50,000 Palestinians confirmed killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave between October 7, 2023, and March 23, 2025.

Among them are over 15,600 children listed across 474 pages, with the first 27 pages devoted to infants killed before their first birthday.

Between October 7, 2023, and March 23, 2025, Israel killed 15,613 children and injured 33,900.

Here’s a look at the number of children killed by age group:

876 children or 5.7% of children killed were less than one year old. 4,110, or 26.3%, were 1-5 years old. 5,745, or 36.8%, were between the ages 6-12. Lastly, 4,882, or 31.2%, were 13-<18 years old. 274 babies were born and killed during Israel’s war on Gaza.

