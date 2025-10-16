Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel and said it remains determined to return all the bodies of Israeli hostages still buried under the rubble, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing humanitarian efforts to recover them.

"The process of returning the corpses of Israeli prisoners may require some time, as some of these corpses were buried in tunnels destroyed by the occupation, while others remain under the rubble of buildings it bombed and demolished," Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said Netanyahu’s government bears full responsibility for any delays, adding that Israel continues to block the entry of recovery equipment and heavy machinery into Gaza.

"Extracting the rest of the corpses requires equipment and devices to remove rubble, which are currently unavailable due to the occupation’s restrictions," Hamas said.

"Netanyahu is hindering the resistance’s efforts and humanitarian mission to retrieve the remaining bodies," it added, stressing that Hamas "remains fully committed to the agreement and its humanitarian obligations."

The statement came after threats from Israel that it would resume its military offensive if Hamas failed to fulfil its commitments under the truce.