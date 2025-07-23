The World Health Organization chief warned that Gaza is now facing "mass starvation" with a sharp rise in malnutrition-related deaths, including children, amid severe aid restrictions and the ongoing Israeli war.

"We are now witnessing a deadly surge in malnutrition-related deaths," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, noting that 2.1 million people in the enclave are trapped in a war zone.

"Since July 17, severe acute malnutrition centres are full, without sufficient supplies for emergency feeding," Tedros said.

On the severe impact on children, he said that so far this year, the WHO has documented 21 deaths related to malnutrition of children aged under 5.

Global acute malnutrition rates in Gaza now exceed 10 percent, while over 20 percent of pregnant and breastfeeding women screened are malnourished, many severely, he said, adding that the collapse of aid pipelines and access restrictions are accelerating the crisis.