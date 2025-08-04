The Syrian government reopened the Bosra al-Sham humanitarian corridor in the southern province of Daraa, allowing aid deliveries to resume to neighbouring Sweida after the route was closed a day earlier due to violent clashes.

The state-run Ikhbariya TV, citing a security source at the Interior Ministry, said on Monday that the crossing was reopened after the area was secured and “the threat posed by armed groups was removed.”

The corridor, which has been used in recent days to deliver humanitarian assistance and relief supplies to Sweida, was temporarily shut down on Sunday after heavy fighting erupted between internal security forces and armed groups in the province.

According to the ministry, the groups violated a recent ceasefire agreement by launching attacks on several security posts in Tal Hadid, Rimat Hazem, and Walgha.

The statement accused them of fueling sectarian tensions, stealing aid supplies, carrying out unlawful arrests, and targeting villages with rockets and mortars, which resulted in casualties among security personnel.

The Interior Ministry stressed that the state has been working to stabilise the situation and ensure civilian safety since the start of the truce.