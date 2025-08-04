WORLD
Syria reopens key aid corridor after latest clashes in Sweida
According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, the route has been secured after armed groups, accused of violating a ceasefire, attacking posts, and targeting villages, were pushed back.
The corridor, which has been used in recent days to deliver humanitarian assistance and relief supplies to Sweida, was temporarily shut down. / AFP
August 4, 2025

The Syrian government reopened the Bosra al-Sham humanitarian corridor in the southern province of Daraa, allowing aid deliveries to resume to neighbouring Sweida after the route was closed a day earlier due to violent clashes.

The state-run Ikhbariya TV, citing a security source at the Interior Ministry, said on Monday that the crossing was reopened after the area was secured and “the threat posed by armed groups was removed.”

The corridor, which has been used in recent days to deliver humanitarian assistance and relief supplies to Sweida, was temporarily shut down on Sunday after heavy fighting erupted between internal security forces and armed groups in the province.

According to the ministry, the groups violated a recent ceasefire agreement by launching attacks on several security posts in Tal Hadid, Rimat Hazem, and Walgha.

The statement accused them of fueling sectarian tensions, stealing aid supplies, carrying out unlawful arrests, and targeting villages with rockets and mortars, which resulted in casualties among security personnel.

The Interior Ministry stressed that the state has been working to stabilise the situation and ensure civilian safety since the start of the truce.

Sunday’s escalation marked the latest flare-up in Sweida, which has witnessed ongoing unrest and armed confrontations.

Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between armed Druze militias and Bedouin tribes that left 426 dead, according to the London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Syria’s transitional government, formed after Bashar al Assad was ousted on Dec. 8, 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.

