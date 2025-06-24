Israel is confronting the aftermath of what US President Donald Trump dubbed as the “12-day war”, a conflict that concluded on June 23 in a shaky ceasefire amid reports of violations.

While the road ahead remains uncertain, those 12 days brought some of the most sustained and direct attacks on Israeli cities in decades.



Dozens of Iranian missiles broke through Israel’s Iron Dome and layered defense systems, resulting in deaths, injuries, and significant damage to critical infrastructure.

Casualties and civilian impact

As of June 17, based on available reports, Israel had suffered at least 24 deaths, hundreds of injuries, and extensive damage to residential, medical, and scientific infrastructure, with major strikes hitting near Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Beersheba, and Rehovot.

The actual toll may be higher, as Israeli authorities have withheld certain casualty and damage figures under military censorship .

On June 15, a missile struck Bat Yam, killing nine people, including three children. More than 200 others were injured, five of whom were Ukrainian nationals.

Hits to scientific infrastructure

On June 15, an Iranian missile struck the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, one of Israel's top scientific institutions. The blast destroyed laboratories, damaged specialised equipment, and reportedly wiped out years of academic research.

Although no fatalities were reported, at least 42 people were injured in the surrounding area.

Iran claimed it had been targeting nearby military sites, but Israeli officials condemned the strike as a deliberate attack on civilian knowledge infrastructure, a charge often directed at Israel.

Officials described the Weizmann strike as a blow not just to Israel, but to the global scientific community, given the institute’s partnerships and international projects.