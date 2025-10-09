The Palestinian resistance group Hamas will release all Israeli captives in Gaza on October 13, the United States President Donald Trump said.

Trump spoke with the families of Israeli captives in a phone call on Wednesday, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The relatives of the hostages expressed their gratitude to Trump for his efforts in reaching the agreement.

During the call, Trump said that all Israeli captives would be released on Monday.

In a post on X, the US president insisted that ‘ALL’ Israeli captives would be released.

Related TRT World - Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement

However, Trump did not specify whether the release would include the bodies of deceased hostages.