Türkiye’s participation in the Europe-led defence initiatives, including the European Security Action Programme (SAFE), is vital for global and regional security, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

Guler underlined in a statement released on Thursday that Türkiye ranks among the top five nations contributing forces to NATO operations and its defence posture following the NATO Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group summit in Brussels.

The Turkish defence minister also reaffirmed Ankara’s determination to modernise its armed forces with advanced systems and to reach NATO’s 5 percent defence investment goal.

“We emphasised our contributions to Ukraine at the bilateral and NATO level, and our support for diplomatic efforts aimed at a ceasefire and peace,” the statement said.

Ready to contribute to Gaza task force

Defence Minister Guler also expressed satisfaction with the current ceasefire in Gaza, calling it a possible path to a fair two-state solution.

He urged the full implementation of the truce and stressed the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid, pledging Türkiye’s continued assistance.