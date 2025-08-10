The UN Security Council has reiterated its "strong commitment" to Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity while condemning interference in the country's transition.

"The Security Council ... reaffirms its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and calls on all states to respect these principles," the council said in a statement on Sunday.

It condemned "all forms of negative or destructive interference in Syria's political, security and economic transition," warning that such interventions undermine stability efforts.

The statement called on all states to "refrain from any action or interference that may further destabilise the country."

The council also expressed "deep concern" about the events that took place in the southern Sweida region in July. It "strongly" condemned the violent escalation in the region.

Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left 426 dead, according to the London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Combating all forms of terrorism

The statement also emphasised the importance of respecting the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and the role of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in this regard, and stressed the need to follow its terms in order to reduce tensions.