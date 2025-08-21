Israel’s decision to build thousands of houses for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank has drawn widespread condemnation from the United Nations, Türkiye and other countries.

The plan, which the Palestinian Authority has called a “dangerous escalation”, has prompted concerns that Tel Aviv is erasing any prospect for a future Palestinian state.

Israel wants to build 3,400 housing units for an illegal settlement in occupied East Jerusalem in an area known as E1 or East One. Another 350 homes are planned for the Jewish settlement of Ashael near Hebron.

The project, approved by Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, aims to effectively split the occupied West Bank into northern and southern parts, severing connections between major cities and isolating occupied East Jerusalem.

The settlement project has been under consideration for more than two decades and has been one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with international pressure previously freezing its progress.

US officials emphasised that settlement expansion threatens the viability of a two-state solution and undermines efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement between Israel and Palestine.

Around 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank under the protection of the Israeli military. Over the years, the three million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been pushed into narrow ghettos where their basic rights to move around and own real estate are routinely trampled upon by the Israeli occupation forces.

Two-state solution in limbo

The United Nations issued one of the strongest condemnations on Wednesday, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stating that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, are a violation of international law and run counter to UN resolutions.

The UN warned that the advancement of the E1 project poses an existential threat to the two-state solution by fragmenting Palestinian territory and undermining territorial continuity.

The statement called on Israel to immediately halt all settlement activity and comply fully with its obligations under international law, in line with UN resolutions and the International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion of July 19, 2024.

European nations also reacted strongly.

Italy, through Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, urged Israel on Wednesday to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority to strengthen regional stability.

Tajani described the Israeli decision to advance new settlements as “unacceptable” and contrary to international law, warning that it risks definitively compromising the two-state solution, which Italy continues to support with conviction and commitment.

United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the E1 settlement plan as “a flagrant breach of international law” that, if implemented, would divide the West Bank and critically undermine the two-state solution.

“The Israeli government must reverse this decision,” Lammy said.

France, earlier on Saturday, expressed its opposition to Israel’s plan, saying that the settlement project is “a serious violation of international law.”