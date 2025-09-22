WORLD
1 min read
At least 24 killed, including civilians, in blast at terrorist hideout in northwest Pakistan
Pakistan’s security forces are carrying out operations against the TTP terrorists in Khyber, Bajaur and other parts of the northwest.
At least 24 killed, including civilians, in blast at terrorist hideout in northwest Pakistan
Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorists attacks, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. / Photo: Reuters
a day ago

Bomb-making material allegedly stored at a hideout by Pakistani Taliban terrorists exploded on Monday in the country’s restive northwest, killing at least 24 people, including terrorists and civilians, police said.

The blast occurred in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and destroyed several nearby homes. Local police officer Zafar Khan said at least 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed, along with at least 14 terrorists.

Khan alleged that two local commanders of Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — Aman Gul and Masood Khan, had established hideouts in the compound, which was being used as a factory for producing roadside bombs.

He accused the TTP terrorists of using civilians as human shields.

Pakistan’s security forces are carrying out operations against the TTP terrorists in Khyber, Bajaur and other parts of the northwest.

Recommended

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, most claimed by the TTP, who are allied with the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP is a separate group but has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters are believed to have found sanctuary in Afghanistan.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistani troops kill dozens of terrorists after deadly TTP attack

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
European Council president hails Türkiye’s support for Ukraine in war with Russia
White House rejects Maduro's call for talks as US naval buildup stirs tensions
China orders schools, businesses shut as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Western nations urge Israel to reopen Gaza medical corridor, offer aid for West Bank treatment
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Türkiye's top diplomat Fidan meets Saudi, Australian counterparts in New York
Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide
World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine
$100B trade volume target between Türkiye, US 'continues to be our common goal': Erdogan
US, Ukraine, EU allies slam 'Russian provocation'; Moscow calls it 'Russophobic hysteria'
Assad regime’s fall opens 'new historic phase' for region: Syria's president in US