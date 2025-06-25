NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte likened President Donald Trump to a "daddy" intervening in a schoolyard brawl after the US leader used profanity when describing the conflict between Israel and Iran.

In comments to the press during a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump had compared fighting between Iran and Israel to children quarrelling.

"They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell, you can't stop them. Let them fight for about 2-3 minutes, then it's easy to stop them."

Rutte on Wednesday laughed and added: "And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get (them to) stop."

On Tuesday, following a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, Trump said the countries had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing".