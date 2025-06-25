WORLD
NATO's Rutte likens Trump to a 'daddy' after president's profane comments
Laughing about Donald Trump's use of profanity when describing the conflict between Israel and Iran, NATO's Mark Rutte compared Trump to a "daddy" who "has to sometimes use strong language", referring to his use of the f-word.
US President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte gather for a photo during a NATO leaders summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. / Reuters
June 25, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte likened President Donald Trump to a "daddy" intervening in a schoolyard brawl after the US leader used profanity when describing the conflict between Israel and Iran.

In comments to the press during a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump had compared fighting between Iran and Israel to children quarrelling.

"They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell, you can't stop them. Let them fight for about 2-3 minutes, then it's easy to stop them."

Rutte on Wednesday laughed and added: "And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get (them to) stop."

On Tuesday, following a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, Trump said the countries had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing".

NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump also compared on Wednesday the impact of US bombing of Iran's nuclear sites to the end of World War Two, when the United States bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war. This ended the war," Trump said.

SOURCE:Reuters
