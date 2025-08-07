Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in coordination with the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Manisa Police Department, has apprehended Hakan Kahraman, a senior figure in the secret structure of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), as he attempted to flee the country.

According to intelligence gathered by MIT, Kahraman was preparing to escape abroad through illegal means. A joint operation was swiftly launched, resulting in his capture in the western province of Manisa.

Kahraman was reportedly wanted by authorities and had already been convicted in connection with his role in FETO’s covert leadership. Officials say he held a high-ranking position within the terrorist organisation's secret structure, which has been accused of infiltrating state institutions.