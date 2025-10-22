MIDDLE EAST
US urges UNSC to ease Syria sanctions
Envoy Mike Waltz says foreign support is vital for Syria's recovery, praising Damascus' cooperation.
October 22, 2025

The US urged the UN Security Council to support efforts to ease sanctions on Syria, stating that this move is necessary to improve the humanitarian situation and support the country's post-conflict future.

"We continue to call on the Syrian Government to seize this opportunity made possible by President (Donald) Trump's historic announcement on sanctions relief for the Syrian people," US envoy Mike Waltz told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"Further relief from sanctions is critical for the well-being of the Syrian people to give Syria a chance."

Urging the council members to back sanction adjustments at the UN level, Waltz said, "We call on this council to support efforts to ease UN sanctions on Syria, including the removal of sanctions on certain members of Syria's leadership who are subject to sanctions under UN resolution 1267."

He noted that Syria faces "many challenges" after "five decades of the Assad regime's oppression” and called on the government to "strengthen Syria's national unity through the peaceful integration of all of its constituents."

Waltz also stressed that "the government must show no tolerance for abuses."

US urges foreign support for recovery

The US envoy also praised Syria's cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, noting that the two sides are working "to accelerate the process of eliminating any remnants of Assad's chemical weapons programme."

"We welcome Syria's efforts to strengthen ties with its neighbours," he said, welcoming regional support from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, and Jordan.

Waltz further said foreign backing is essential for Syria's recovery and added that the US "will continue working with Syria to prevent the resurgence of Daesh."

The Syrian civil war ended last December after Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia.

After the establishment of a new government led by President Ahmed al Sharaa, Syria has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and expanding cooperation with regional and international partners.

SOURCE:AA
