Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a fiery speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and calling on the international community to act urgently to end the bloodshed.

“In front of every one of us, a genocide has been going on in Gaza for more than 700 days,” Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“For the last 23 months, Israel has killed one child every hour. These are not numbers; each one is a life, an innocent person.”

Erdogan said the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza was unparalleled in modern history, describing children as young as two or three losing their limbs without anaesthesia.

“This is the lowest point of humanity,” he told world leaders. “There is no war in Gaza; there are no two sides. This is an invasion, a genocide, a policy of mass massacre.”

Related TRT World - Erdogan says situation in Gaza is 'complete genocide,' holding Netanyahu main one responsible

‘I speak on behalf of the Palestinian people’

The Turkish president thanked countries that have recognised the State of Palestine and urged others to “act without delay.”

He expressed regret that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was not present in New York, stressing that Türkiye speaks “on behalf of the Palestinian people, whose voices are being silenced.”

Erdogan called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unfettered humanitarian access, and accountability for what he described as Israel’s “genocide crew.”