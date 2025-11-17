CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian residential blocks, killing three: official
Russia has carried out steady strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, smashing homes and infrastructure, severing power links and subjecting residents to constant air-raid alerts.
Parts of the region had no power supply overnight. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

A Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia in Kharkiv region killed three people and wounded 10, including three teenagers, as Moscow also reported destroying 36 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to regional and defence officials.

The overnight attack damaged multi-storey residence blocks and destroyed scores of cars in the city centre, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the region bordering Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

A photograph provided by regional authorities showed the damaged facade of a multi-storey brick building with windows blown out, as flames burned on an upper floor and debris and broken tree branches littered the area.

The teenagers were among the injured, Vitali Karabanov, head of Balakliia's military administration, said on Telegram, while nine of the injured were admitted to the hospital.

Moscow made no immediate comment on the attack.

Russia has rained down regular missile, drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, smashing homes and infrastructure, severing power links and subjecting residents to constant air-raid alerts.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched nearly four years ago, but thousands have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Parts of the region, and the city of Izyum in its south, had no power supply overnight, after Russia's attacks late on Sunday injured a 14-year-old, city authorities said on Telegram.

Reuters
