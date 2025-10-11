The White House said on Friday that mass layoffs of federal employees have begun, marking one of the most dramatic escalations yet in the government shutdown that has paralysed Washington for 10 days.

Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), confirmed the move on X, writing that “the RIFs have begun,” referring to reduction-in-force plans that will eliminate thousands of jobs across multiple agencies.

An OMB spokesperson described the layoffs as “substantial” but declined to give an exact figure. Court filings later revealed plans to dismiss at least 4,100 federal employees during the ongoing shutdown.

Education, health, and treasury hit hardest

The filings, submitted to a federal court in California in response to a union lawsuit, offered the first detailed breakdown of the reductions.

Stephen Billy, a senior adviser at OMB, said notices went out to 315 employees at Commerce, 466 at Education, 187 at Energy, 20–30 at the Environmental Protection Agency, 1,100–1,200 at Health and Human Services, 442 at Housing and Urban Development, 176 at Homeland Security, and 1,446 at the Treasury Department — totaling between 4,152 and 4,262 positions.

Billy said some agencies “are actively considering whether to conduct additional layoffs,” while others are still assessing “offices and subdivisions that may be considered for potential RIFs.”