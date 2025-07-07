At least nine people were killed and four wounded in an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the Malam Fatori community in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.

Sugun Mai Mele, the commissioner for local governments, said the incident occurred on Sunday around 270 kilometres from the state capital, Maiduguri.

He also led a delegation on behalf of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is currently on an official trip abroad, to commiserate with the victims’ families.

“We are here at the instance of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is out of the country on an official assignment, to condole with the people of Malam Fatori over the recent unfortunate attack,” a statement said.

He assured that the Borno State government and the military would do everything possible to secure the community.