In a major shift, Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa has announced that local leaders and community elders in Sweida will now be in charge of security in the city.

What's new here

The development comes after days of intense fighting between Druze militias and Bedouin tribal groups left at least 30 people dead and nearly 100 injured, according to the Syrian interior ministry .

In a televised address on Thursday, Sharaa said the decision was made "based on the supreme national interest" and emphasised that the state is still responsible for protecting the Druze people, describing them as "a fundamental part of the fabric of this nation".

Meanwhile, Syria's army has pulled back from Sweida, and a ceasefire involving local militias has been agreed upon.

The United States confirmed that all sides have committed to specific steps to ease the situation — though details remain vague.

Why is it significant

This marks a rare moment where Damascus is officially handing over security responsibilities to local actors, a move that signals both trust in community-led governance and a need to avoid deeper conflict, in what many Syria watchers are calling a diplomatic balancing act.

The announcement came just hours after Israeli air strikes targeted southern Syria, including an attack on a Syrian army base and even near the presidential palace.

At least three people were killed and 34 others injured in these strikes, according to Syrian officials .

While Israel claimed it acted to protect the region's Druze community, whose members also live in Israel, Syrian officials say the strikes are part of a broader strategy to destabilise the country, just coming back onto its feet after years of civil war.

Walid Joumblatt, a Druze leader and former president of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party, also reportedly accused Israel of using some Druze figures to stir unrest in Syria under the guise of protecting the community.

Despite rising tensions, Sharaa praised the mediation efforts by the US, Arab states and Türkiye, saying their intervention prevented the violence from spiralling into a full-blown regional conflict.

He accused Israel of trying to turn Syria into "an arena of endless chaos", but credited outside mediators and Syria's own efforts for pushing back against that goal.

Brief backgrounder