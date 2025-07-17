TÜRKİYE
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
President Erdogan denounces Israeli aggression in Syria, warns against regional alliances with Tel Aviv, and reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Syria’s unity.
Türkiye’s President Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye’s firm opposition to any attempts to divide Syria. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 17, 2025

Israel is a lawless, rule-breaking, unprincipled, arrogant, and terrorist state that exploits regional dynamics to justify its actions, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, condemning Tel Aviv’s continued aggression against neighbouring countries.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Thursday, the Turkish president sharply condemned Israel’s increasing attacks in Syria and across the region, warning that unchecked Israeli aggression threatens to ignite a broader conflict.

“Israel has been using the Druze as an excuse to move its banditry into neighbouring Syria for the past two days,” Erdogan said. “At this point, the biggest problem in our region is Israel’s aggression. If the monster (Israel) is not stopped now, it will set our region and the world on fire.”

Continued support for Syria’s territorial integrity

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s firm opposition to any attempts to divide Syria, reaffirming his country’s long-standing stance on preserving the war-torn nation’s territorial unity. 

“We did not consent to the partition of Syria yesterday, and we absolutely will not consent to it today or tomorrow,” he declared.

The Turkish president also warned regional actors against aligning themselves with Israel, suggesting such alliances would ultimately backfire. 

“Those who go down the well with Israel’s rope will sooner or later realise they have made a grave miscalculation,” he said. “Those who rely on Israel will sooner or later realise they have made a major miscalculation.”

'Stable Syria means a stable region'

He emphasised that Syria’s future is directly tied to the wider region’s stability. 

“A stable Syria will generate stability for all neighbouring countries; otherwise, everyone will bear the burden of this,” he said. “We are closely monitoring all developments in Syria, maintaining communication with our counterparts, and will continue to do so.”

Erdogan’s comments come amid growing international concern over recent Israeli aggression in southern Syria, particularly in areas home to the Druze community. 

The Turkish leader’s strong words signal Ankara’s deepening alarm over what it sees as a destabilising Israeli role in the region and a renewed determination to stand by Syria’s sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRT World
