US
2 min read
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
The president has vowed mass deportations, citing high levels of illegal immigration under his predecessor as the reason.
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
FILE PHOTO: Detainees wave and spell out a rough SOS to a helicopter flying overhead, at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's detention centre. / AP
July 15, 2025

The Trump administration is launching a new effort to keep immigrants who entered the US illegally detained by denying them bond hearings, an internal memo showed, a change that could further swell the numbers of those held.

The guidance by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a portion of which Reuters reviewed, could be applied to millions of people who crossed the border illegally and are contesting their deportation.

President Donald Trump has vowed mass deportations, which he says are needed after high levels of illegal immigration under his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.

RelatedTRT Global - US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift

Congress passed a spending law this month that provides funding to detain at least 100,000 people, a steep increase over the record 58,000 in custody by late June.

The Washington Post first reported the new ICE policy limiting bond hearing eligibility, citing a July 8 memo by its acting director, Todd Lyons.

Recommended

The guidance shared with Reuters called for ICE to interpret several immigration law provisions as “prohibitions on release” after an arrest, adding the shift in policy was “likely to be litigated”.

It encouraged ICE prosecutors “to make alternative arguments in support of continued detention” during immigration court hearings.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump signs orders halting aid to illegal migrants, rescinding regulations

The new policy appeared to reverse legal standards governing detention for decades, said Tom Jawetz, a former homeland security official in the Biden administration, calling it “a radical departure that could explode the detention population”.

The US Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks