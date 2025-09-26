For more than half a century, the two-state formula—a Zionist regime alongside a sovereign Palestine in the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem—has been the official exit ramp from a grinding conflict.



It’s not a trendy idea born of the latest crisis; it has been the strategic choice of Arab states since the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 242 after the 1967 war. UNSC 242 didn’t spell out “two states,” but its core objective —withdrawal from the 1967 occupied territory for peace and mutual recognition—became the conceptual scaffolding for two states and the region’s diplomacy thereafter.

The Palestinians themselves codified this trajectory long ago. In 1974, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Ten-Point Program opened the door to establishing a Palestinian authority on any liberated territory—an unmistakable pivot towards an incremental statehood strategy.



In November 1988 at Algiers, the PLO formally declared the State of Palestine and accepted UNSC 242/338 as the basis for a political process. In 1993, the PLO accepted Israel’s “right to exist” and entered the Oslo framework that presupposed a two-state endgame, even though the Zionist regime never explicitly committed to it. These weren’t rhetorical positions; they were historical Palestinian concessions unmatched by the Israeli side.

Arab governments followed suit in their own frameworks. Crown Prince Fahd’s eight-point proposal (adopted at Fez in 1982) explicitly called for an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. Two decades later, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative —the Arab League’s unanimously endorsed “strategic option”—offered full normalisation with Israel in exchange for withdrawal to the 1967 lines and a negotiated refugee solution per UNGA 194.



These were comprehensive, region-wide proposals anchored in two states, despite the historical injustice done to the Palestinians.



Cascading recognition, but still no state

The wider international system has been in the same place for years. The UN Security Council formally endorsed the Quartet “Roadmap” to a permanent two-state solution in Resolution 1515 in 2003.



And in recent months, a cascade of recognitions has lifted the number of UN member states recognising Palestine to about 156—more than four out of five countries in the world—reflecting an unmistakable global consensus on Palestinian statehood within the two-state frame.

If the region, the PLO, and most of the world lined up behind two states, why don’t we have it?



Because policy and facts on the ground moved in the opposite direction.



Since the Oslo signing in 1993, the Zionist regime’s illegal settlement enterprise has expanded relentlessly. In 1993, there were roughly 110–125 thousand illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank (excluding East Jerusalem); today, counting East Jerusalem, the total number is over 750,000 and rising—numbers every serious monitor says make territorial contiguity nearly impossible. That is not an accident; it is a policy.

Successive Israeli governments have said the quiet part out loud.



In 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on election eve: “If I’m elected, there will be no Palestinian state.” In a leaked 2001 video, he bragged to settlers: “I de facto put an end to the Oslo Accords,” adding, “I know what America is… a thing you can move very easily.”

Furthermore, at the UN on September 22, 2023, Netanyahu held up a “New Middle East” map that erased Palestine entirely while touting an India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor—signaling a future premised on Israeli primacy without Palestinian sovereignty.

US policy, meanwhile, has too often shielded these dynamics. To his credit, US Secretary of State John Kerry uttered the sad, true facts from Washington in December 2016: “If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic; it cannot be both,” warning that “the settler agenda is defining the future of Israel.”



That same week, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2334, reaffirming settlements’ illegality and calling them a “flagrant violation” and a “major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution.” Yet beyond words, Washington repeatedly wielded its veto or abstention power to prevent effective enforcement, and the bulldozers kept rolling.

What about October 7, 2023, and the catastrophic genocidal war that followed? Cause and effect in politics are rarely linear. Still, one point is clear: choking off political horizons while entrenching domination breeds desperate measures and backlash.



In 2018, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s leader in Gaza, who was killed last year, said plainly: “I don’t want war… I want an end to the siege.” His plea was ignored.



The idea that Palestinian needs and rights could be indefinitely sidelined—through “economic peace,” siege, and containment—was an illusion. It exploded in a sizzling prison break on October 7, 2023.