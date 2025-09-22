UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed Israel’s continued illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, calling them "morally, legally, and politically intolerable."

"Let's have no illusions: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone unresolved for generations," Guterres said in New York at an international conference on Palestine and the two-state solution, emphasising the failure of diplomacy and UN resolutions.

Guterres began by thanking France and Saudi Arabia for organising the event, but expressed "disappointment" over the US denying Palestinian officials the "opportunity to be fully represented" at this week’s UN General Assembly and related gatherings, referring to its denying them visas.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation officially recognises the state of Palestine.

"I declare that today France recognises the state of Palestine," Macron said at an international conference on Palestine in New York ahead of the start of this week’s UN General Assembly.

He emphasised that the recognition represents "the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace."

He thanked other nations that also recently announced recognition, including Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and San Marino.

Recognition "paves the way for useful negotiations and is useful for Israelis and Palestinians" working toward "a peace and security plan for all," Macron added.