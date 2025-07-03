Mali's National Transition Council (CNT) has unanimously approved a bill that revises the Transition Charter, allowing interim President Gen Assimi Goita to serve a renewable five-year term beginning in 2025, according to the state-run L’Essor website.

A total of 131 CNT members voted on Thursday in a meeting led by Council President Lt. Gen Malick Diaw at the Bamako International Conference Center.

It came after the bill was approved by the Council of Ministers in June, following recommendations from a national conference in December 2021, which called for "priority in political and institutional reforms before organising elections."

The implementation resulted in the adoption of a new Constitution by a June 2023 referendum.