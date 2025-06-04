German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s upcoming visit to Washington has been framed by Berlin as a new chapter in transatlantic relations.

But the choreography of diplomacy may conceal a less flattering reality: Germany still leans heavily on the United States for its security, for economic ballast, and for political legitimacy.

Since taking office, Merz has thrown himself into diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire in Ukraine while preserving Western unity behind Kiev. Last week, he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin as part of those efforts.

Germany, meanwhile, has a vested interest in easing transatlantic trade tensions, particularly those straining relations between the European Union and the United States.

While Berlin speaks of recalibrating its foreign policy, it still reacts rather than leads.

Burden-sharing debates within NATO, recurring trade disputes, and diverging priorities in global crises reveal Europe’s lingering reliance on American leadership.

Far from asserting leadership in a shifting global order, Berlin appears to be reaffirming its less-than-equal status.

Merz’s trip appears more about offering reassurance to Washington than charting a path of equal partnership. The visit follows earlier meetings between foreign minister Johann Wadephul and US secretary of state Marco Rubio, where Berlin signalled an intention to raise defence spending.

But these promises remain largely symbolic, with little to show in terms of implementation or strategic coherence necessary for meaningful transformation.

Alliance of unequals?

Merz’s stay at Blair House may carry diplomatic weight, but it affirms how much Germany has tied its foreign policy to Washington’s approval. His previous role at BlackRock reinforces perceptions of a leader steeped in transatlantic economic and political dependencies, rather than reimagining Germany’s place in a fractured world.

“He has spent 70 years in a world where certain transatlantic assumptions were taken for granted, assumptions that no longer hold,” says Uli Bruckner, professor at Stanford University’s Berlin Centre, in an interview with TRT World.

While Merz may be capable of adjusting to new geopolitical realities, Bruckner remains sceptical that he can “draw the right conclusions and implement them politically.”

Bruckner also points to the uncertainty surrounding America’s own trajectory. “Trump seeks short-term advantage through confrontation and division, not long-term trust.”

If Germany’s credibility depends on transatlantic predictability, the return of Trump could again prove destabilising.

Ulrich Schlie, Henry Kissinger Professor of Security and Strategic Studies at the University of Bonn, sees the meeting as an opportunity, but only if substance follows symbolism.

“I would hope that Chancellor Merz’s visit helps raise Germany’s weight within the Atlantic alliance. Europe’s voice will only be heard in Washington if the European Union puts more on the table in terms of security,” he tells TRT World.

Europe’s defence gap

Ukraine will likely dominate the agenda of the meeting. Germany’s recent increases in defence spending have been positioned as a commitment to NATO. But Berlin remains underprepared and underfunded.