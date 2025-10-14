AMERICAS
3 min read
Venezuela closes embassy in Norway after Nobel Peace Prize awarded to pro-Israel opposition leader
Caracas says the closure of its embassy in Oslo is part of a strategic reassignment of resources, days after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize and vowed President Maduro would leave power "with or without" negotiations.
Venezuela closes embassy in Norway after Nobel Peace Prize awarded to pro-Israel opposition leader
Machado, who remains in hiding in Venezuela, dedicated the award to US President Donald Trump / Reuters
October 14, 2025

Venezuela has announced that it would close its embassy in Norway, just days after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was unfazed by the genocide in Gaza and expressed support for Israel.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision was part of "the first phase of a comprehensive restructuring of its Foreign Service," without directly referring to the prize.

It added that the move was linked to a "strategic reassignment of resources" and confirmed that Venezuela would also shut down its embassy in Australia.

"The central objective of this reorganisation is to optimise state resources and redefine our diplomatic presence to strengthen alliances with the Global South, promoting solidarity among peoples and cooperation in strategic areas for mutual development," the ministry said.

"Venezuela reaffirms that these actions reflect its unwavering determination to defend national sovereignty and actively contribute to building a new world order based on justice, solidarity, and inclusion," it added.

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the closure.

The announcement came days after the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to Machado "for her tireless efforts to promote democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Machado dedicated the award to US President Donald Trump.

RelatedTRT World - Machado’s Nobel win not so noble: Espionage, Israel ties mar peace prize

‘Time is up’

RECOMMENDED

In an interview with AFP news agency from hiding, Machado said President Maduro’s "time is up" but that he still had a chance to leave power peacefully.

"Maduro currently has the opportunity to move toward a peaceful transition," she said.

"If he continues to resist, the consequences will be entirely his responsibility. With or without negotiation, he will leave power."

RelatedTRT World - Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado unfazed by Gaza genocide, supports Israel

Criticism over support for Israel

Machado has also faced criticism over past posts on X supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In a 2021 post on X, she described Israel as a "genuine ally of freedom" and said those who defend Western values "stand with the State of Israel."

Unfazed by the carnage in the blockaded, she said she would move the embassy to Jerusalem if she’s elected.

"I believe, and I can announce, that our government will move our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem," Machado said in a recent interview with an Israeli channel.

"I promise one day, we'll have a close relationship between Venezuela and Israel. That will be part of our support to the State of Israel,” she added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida