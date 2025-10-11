WORLD
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado unfazed by Gaza genocide, supports Israel
In 2009, Venezuela, under Hugo Chavez, severed diplomatic relations with Israel and expelled the Israeli ambassador in protest against the 2008-2009 Gaza War.
Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize. / Reuters
October 11, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, said that if elected, she will move her country’s embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I believe, and I can announce, that our government will move our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem," Machado said in an interview with an Israeli channel.

"I promise one day, we'll have a close relationship between Venezuela and Israel. That will be part of our support to the State of Israel,” she added.

In 2009, Venezuela, under Hugo Chavez, severed diplomatic relations with Israel and expelled the Israeli ambassador in protest against the 2008-2009 Gaza War.

In September, Machado became a vocal advocate for US President Donald Trump’s military expansion in the Caribbean, sharing his view that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro represents a significant security risk to the region.

“This is about saving lives,” she had said in an interview with Fox News last month following the US bombardment of suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

"Not only Venezuelan lives, but also lives of American people, because as you have said, and we have heard, Maduro is the head of a narco-terrorist structure of cooperation," she said.

Israel has killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Experts estimate the number to be significantly higher.

It has reduced most of the blockaded Palestinian enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of the population.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

TRT World - Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

