The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) has urged the United States and Venezuela to de-escalate their tensions, warning that the region does not want a war.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, OAS Secretary-General Albert Ramdin said he supported efforts to counter organised crime but insisted they must adhere to international law.

"We don’t want any war in our hemisphere. Peace is truly, ultimately, what everyone in this hemisphere wants. No one wins in a war," Ramdin said.

He added that he was "not in favour of any incident leading to an escalation of a war-like situation."

"We must maintain the hemisphere as a zone of peace," he said.

"I hope that both countries, Venezuela and the United States, will exercise restraint and ensure that other avenues can be found diplomatically, through negotiations, to resolve their problems."

Washington has deployed the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean, accompanied by a group of warships, officially for anti-drug operations targeting Venezuela.

It has also carried out around 20 air strikes against alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 83 people.

Trump has authorised covert CIA operations in Venezuela and has repeated that he does not rule out military action, while also saying he is open to dialogue with Maduro.

Caracas says the US anti-drug effort is a pretext to overthrow Maduro and seize the country’s oil resources.