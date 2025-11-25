The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) has urged the United States and Venezuela to de-escalate their tensions, warning that the region does not want a war.
Speaking at a virtual press conference, OAS Secretary-General Albert Ramdin said he supported efforts to counter organised crime but insisted they must adhere to international law.
"We don’t want any war in our hemisphere. Peace is truly, ultimately, what everyone in this hemisphere wants. No one wins in a war," Ramdin said.
He added that he was "not in favour of any incident leading to an escalation of a war-like situation."
"We must maintain the hemisphere as a zone of peace," he said.
"I hope that both countries, Venezuela and the United States, will exercise restraint and ensure that other avenues can be found diplomatically, through negotiations, to resolve their problems."
Washington has deployed the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean, accompanied by a group of warships, officially for anti-drug operations targeting Venezuela.
It has also carried out around 20 air strikes against alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 83 people.
Trump has authorised covert CIA operations in Venezuela and has repeated that he does not rule out military action, while also saying he is open to dialogue with Maduro.
Caracas says the US anti-drug effort is a pretext to overthrow Maduro and seize the country’s oil resources.
A new UN call
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN was monitoring the situation with "grave concern."
Responding to Washington’s designation of a Venezuela-based group as a foreign terror organisation, he said the UN had no position on that "unilateral decision by the United States."
Dujarric warned that "increasingly confrontational rhetoric... risks heightening regional unease."
He stressed the need for member states to comply with international law, adding that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges all sides to create opportunities for dialogue to find a peaceful way forward.
Tensions have risen since Trump ordered a military deployment in the Caribbean in August as part of a campaign against drug cartels allegedly linked to Maduro.
The US has expanded military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, submarines and drones, amid speculation about possible action.
Trump has told advisers he plans to speak with Maduro, according to US media.
Maduro has said Venezuela is ready for "face-to-face" dialogue with Washington.