The United Arab Emirates on Friday summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador, David Ahad Horsandi, to protest this week’s “cowardly and reckless” Israeli attack on Qatar, state news agency WAM reported.

Reem Ibrahim Al Hashimy, the state minister for international cooperation, conveyed Abu Dhabi’s “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the assault and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “aggressive statements,” stressing that Qatar’s security is integral to that of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Earlier, Israeli broadcaster KAN reported that Israel's ambassador to the UAE was summoned for a reprimand following the Israeli attack on Hamas officials in Qatar earlier this week.

Israeli warplanes on Tuesday launched an air strike targeting Hamas’ leadership in the Qatari capital, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.