On July 3, Russia officially recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since the group seized power in August 2021.

The move follows years of steadily warming ties between Moscow and Kabul, including energy cooperation deals signed in 2022, the removal of the Taliban from Russia’s list of terrorist organisations on April 17 this year and the recent exchange of ambassadors.

The announcement of recognition was made during a meeting in Kabul between Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov.

Taliban government’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal confirmed the news in a video statement , emphasising, “Russia is the first country which has officially recognised the Islamic Emirate,” referring to the Taliban’s preferred name for their administration, which is still widely shunned by the international community.

In a separate statement , the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it believed the official recognition would “give an impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation” and pledged continued support for Kabul in “strengthening regional security and fighting terrorist threats and drug crime’’.

From enemy to ally: Why Russia made the first move

Russia’s recognition is not just a strategic shift, but also a striking reversal of history. It is now legitimising a government formed by the same Taliban forces whose ideological predecessors helped drive out Soviet troops from Afghanistan in the 1980s.

The Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan in December 1979 to support the erstwhile communist government in the country, its client state at the time, and remained in the country till being driven out in 1989.

While the fight against Soviet troops in Afghanistan remains a painful chapter in Russian history, claiming the lives of around 15,000 Soviet soldiers and contributing to the collapse of the USSR in 1991, it has also become a lens through which many Russians interpret the US failure in the region.

For some, the swift collapse of the American-backed Afghan government in 2021 served as a vindication of Moscow’s past strategy and reinforced Russia’s belief in its deeper understanding of Afghan dynamics.

The Kremlin’s decision is rooted in three key geopolitical objectives. First of all, Russia is seeking to fill the strategic vacuum left by the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

According to the political scientist Charles E. Ziegler, the abrupt end of America’s two-decade presence, which started following the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, created an opening for regional actors like Russia to expand their influence and reposition themselves as dominant players in Central Asia.

The absence of a reliable successor to uphold Washington’s regional vision has, observers argue, opened the door for Moscow to deepen its presence in Central Asia and present itself as a regional security guarantor.

Russia has historically regarded Central Asia as part of its sphere of influence. Its recent steps, such as forming bilateral partnerships and engaging in multilateral frameworks like the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation , reflect a broader push to reassert dominance against Western involvement.

The recognition complements similar moves by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, which have recently deepened trade and energy ties with the Taliban government.

The second issue is that the Russian officials increasingly view the Taliban as a stabilising force in Afghanistan, particularly in curbing the influence of the regional affiliates of the terrorist organisation Daesh.

This perspective has gained traction as security concerns grow over the group’s operations across Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Tensions escalated in March 2024 when the Daesh branch carried out a devastating attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, killing over 130 people.

The incident marked one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Russia in decades and prompted Moscow to deepen security coordination with the Taliban, who are also actively engaged in fighting Daesh within Afghan territory.

According to the London-based TV station Afghanistan International, Russia regards the Taliban as pragmatic actors — cooperative on border security and unlikely to spread regional instability.

From Moscow’s perspective, formal recognition of the Taliban is not about political endorsement, but securing leverage in a shifting geopolitical landscape.