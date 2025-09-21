WAR ON GAZA
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
Activists aboard the largest flotilla ever organised to break the Israeli blockade reported increased aerial activity as they sailed into international waters.
Participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla prepare to set sail for Gaza from Tunisia’s Bizerte port on September 13, 2025. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Three unidentified drones flew over a ship in the Sumud Flotilla as the convoy of activists continued its voyage toward besieged Gaza, the flotilla’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

In a statement posted on Sumud’s Instagram account, the spokesperson noted that “multiple drones—whose origin has not yet been identified—have been spotted near and following the fleet,” adding that the sudden increase in aerial activity had raised concerns.

“Our teams are monitoring the situation closely, prioritising the safety of everyone on board, and coordinating with partners to document and assess these developments.”

Wael Nawar, a member of the fleet’s steering committee, said participants remained unfazed after spotting a drone over them.

“No one panicked. We are prepared for every scenario,” he said, adding that the flotilla had cleared Italian waters off Sicily and was now heading into international waters near Greece.

“This is day six of our journey. Morale is strong and our course is set on Gaza,” he added.

The fleet is part of a wider Global Sumud Flotilla of around 50 vessels, including 23 from North Africa and others from Europe, Latin America, the US, Pakistan, India, and Malaysia.

It is the largest effort of its kind to reach Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians live under an Israeli blockade that has lasted 18 years.

Israel has previously intercepted Gaza-bound ships, seizing the vessels and deporting those on board.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where more than 65,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
