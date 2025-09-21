Three unidentified drones flew over a ship in the Sumud Flotilla as the convoy of activists continued its voyage toward besieged Gaza, the flotilla’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

In a statement posted on Sumud’s Instagram account, the spokesperson noted that “multiple drones—whose origin has not yet been identified—have been spotted near and following the fleet,” adding that the sudden increase in aerial activity had raised concerns.

“Our teams are monitoring the situation closely, prioritising the safety of everyone on board, and coordinating with partners to document and assess these developments.”

Wael Nawar, a member of the fleet’s steering committee, said participants remained unfazed after spotting a drone over them.

“No one panicked. We are prepared for every scenario,” he said, adding that the flotilla had cleared Italian waters off Sicily and was now heading into international waters near Greece.

“This is day six of our journey. Morale is strong and our course is set on Gaza,” he added.