US
2 min read
Gabbard mass culls US intel office workforce by 40%
ODNI restructuring comes as Trump administration scales back election-related intel operations.
Gabbard mass culls US intel office workforce by 40%
Gabbard slashing intelligence office workforce by 40%, cutting budget by more than $700M / AP
August 20, 2025

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) will reduce its workforce by 40 percent and cut its budget by more than $700 million annually, the Trump administration announced.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the move was necessary to overhaul an agency she described as bloated and politicised.

"Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorised leaks of classified intelligence, and politicised weaponisation of intelligence," Gabbard said in a statement.

She added that the intelligence community "must make serious changes to fulfil its responsibility to the American people and the US Constitution by focusing on our core mission: find the truth and provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence to the President and policymakers."

The reorganisation is part of a broader Trump administration push to scale back agencies dealing with election security, a politically charged issue since intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf.

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi disbanded an FBI task force focused on investigating foreign influence operations.

The administration also cut resources for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which oversees critical infrastructure including election systems.

Recommended

Gabbard’s downsizing reflects the administration’s cost-cutting mandate dating back to its earliest days, when Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency oversaw mass federal layoffs.

Her move follows Trump’s directive this week to revoke the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence officials.

The changes include a shift in priorities for the Foreign Malign Influence Center, which ODNI created under the Biden administration in 2022 to coordinate intelligence on foreign election interference.

Gabbard criticised its "hyper-focus" on elections, saying it had been "used by the previous administration to justify the suppression of free speech and to censor political opposition."

The ODNI has previously worked with other agencies to expose disinformation, including a widely circulated Russian video in 2024 that falsely depicted mail-in ballots being destroyed in Pennsylvania.

Sen. Tom Cotton, the Republican chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, praised the overhaul, calling it a step toward making ODNI a "stronger and more effective national security tool for President Trump."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks