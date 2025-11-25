AMERICAS
2 min read
17 children rescued from controversial ultra-Orthodox Jewish group Lev Tahor in Colombia
Authorities say five of the rescued children had active Interpol yellow notices, which are issued for missing individuals, especially children at risk of abduction or trafficking.
17 children rescued from controversial ultra-Orthodox Jewish group Lev Tahor in Colombia
Migracion Colombia, the country’s immigration authority, said the operation was conducted on Sunday in the town of Yarumal in the Antioquia region. / AA Archive
November 25, 2025

Colombian immigration authorities have said that they have rescued 17 minors from members of Lev Tahor, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group long accused of child abuse.

The group, which has faced global scrutiny for years, is characterised by authorities and former members as a cultlike sect that enforces extreme interpretations of Jewish law and keeps its followers isolated.

Its practices, including promoting child marriages, imposing strict relocations, and enforcing severe dress codes, have prompted investigations in multiple countries over the past decade.

“We have rescued 17 boys, girls and teens,” the country’s immigration service said on US social media platform X on Sunday, sharing images of some of the minors with their faces blurred or otherwise concealed.

Police reports cited by the EFE news agency said the rescued children were nationals of the US, Canada and Guatemala.

Migracion Colombia, the country’s immigration authority, said the operation was conducted on Sunday in the town of Yarumal in the Antioquia region.

RECOMMENDED

The agency noted that five of the minors recovered during the raid had active Interpol “yellow notices,” which are issued worldwide for missing individuals, especially children believed to be vulnerable to abduction or trafficking.

“The absolute priority is ensuring the protection of these minors,” Gloria Esperanza Arriero, the head of Migracion Colombia, told Newsweek.

She said that authorities took preventive action and worked in coordination with multiple Colombian institutions. “We ensured an integrated response that safeguarded their rights and well-being,” Arriero said.

She further stressed that the situation did not involve abducted children, but was connected to an ongoing legal process in the US.

RelatedTRT World - What is Lev Tahor, the Jewish cult in the spotlight for child trafficking?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package