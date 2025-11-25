Colombian immigration authorities have said that they have rescued 17 minors from members of Lev Tahor, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group long accused of child abuse.

The group, which has faced global scrutiny for years, is characterised by authorities and former members as a cultlike sect that enforces extreme interpretations of Jewish law and keeps its followers isolated.

Its practices, including promoting child marriages, imposing strict relocations, and enforcing severe dress codes, have prompted investigations in multiple countries over the past decade.

“We have rescued 17 boys, girls and teens,” the country’s immigration service said on US social media platform X on Sunday, sharing images of some of the minors with their faces blurred or otherwise concealed.

Police reports cited by the EFE news agency said the rescued children were nationals of the US, Canada and Guatemala.

Migracion Colombia, the country’s immigration authority, said the operation was conducted on Sunday in the town of Yarumal in the Antioquia region.