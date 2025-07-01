US President Donald Trump has directed top members of his administration to review current policy toward Cuba and identify ways to impose stricter measures, including limiting travel and tightening financial restrictions.

In a memo issued on Monday, Trump gave his Cabinet 30 days to evaluate sanctions and recommend tougher options, specifically targeting sectors that benefit Cuba’s government, military, and intelligence services.

The directive calls for reviewing Cuba’s treatment of dissidents and aims to curb financial transactions that "disproportionately benefit the Cuban government... at the expense of the Cuban people."

Among the potential changes is a move to halt all tourism to the island and restrict educational travel to groups organized and led exclusively by US citizens.

The policy shift aligns with Trump’s stated position to reverse the diplomatic and economic opening toward Havana initiated under former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

In one of his final acts in office, Biden had removed Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.