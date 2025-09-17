Indian troops have joined the Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 military drills, Russian state agency TASS reported, in a display that underscores Moscow’s enduring ties with New Delhi amid rising tensions between India and the United States.

The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed it sent 65 armed forces personnel to the five-day exercise, which concluded September 16.

The manoeuvres, involving about 100,000 troops, featured nuclear-capable bombers, warships and large-scale combat scenarios to test readiness.

"Today we are conducting the final part of the Zapad 2025 strategic exercise," Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing troops in uniform.

India’s participation was led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, with officials saying it was aimed at strengthening "the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust" with Russia.

TASS reported that contingents from Iran, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Mali also took part.

Tensions with US, NATO