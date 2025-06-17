The BBC’s coverage of the Gaza war is marked with consistent downplaying of Palestinian suffering while amplifying Israeli perspectives, marked by a choice of words aimed at drawing sympathy for Israel at the cost of Palestinians, a study has found.

A year-long analysis by the Centre for Media Monitoring (CfMM) — covering the period from October 7, 2023, to October 6, 2024 — reviewed 3,873 online articles and 32,092 television and radio segments.

The findings suggest that the BBC’s editorial approach has shaped public perception through uneven narrative framing and selective emphasis.

Rather than relying solely on human interpretation, which can be subjective and difficult to apply uniformly, CfMM used a Large Language Model (LLM), an artificial intelligence tool, to process thousands of articles and broadcast transcripts. Here are some of the most striking findings from the report .

Whose lives get counted?

Despite a 34:1 disparity in the death toll between Palestinians and Israelis by October 2024 (42,010 Palestinian deaths compared with 1,246 Israeli lives lost), the BBC gave Israeli casualties significantly more coverage per fatality.

The study revealed that the deaths of Israelis were mentioned 33 times more often in articles, 30 times more in opening paragraphs, 16 times more in headlines, and 19 times more in broadcast clips.

Six months into the conflict, a BBC article marking Israel’s Remembrance Day on May 13, 2024, featured emotional testimony from the families of fallen Israeli soldiers, including a reference to “25,000 soldiers [who] have lost their lives since the establishment of the State of Israel”.

However, the piece made no mention of the more than 100,000 Palestinians killed in the same period, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), nor did it acknowledge the tens of thousands killed since October 7, 2023.

The omission was not an isolated incident. In December 2024, an article discussing ceasefire negotiations stated that “1,200 [Israeli people] were killed and 251 others abducted”.

However, it did not acknowledge the more than 45,000 Palestinian deaths or the thousands subjected to prolonged and undocumented detention.

Despite the escalating Palestinian death toll, particularly during events such as the February 2024 Rafah offensive, the BBC’s reporting on Palestinian casualties remained infrequent, underscoring a persistent disparity in coverage.

The study raises concerns over editorial impartiality and questions why Israeli losses received disproportionately greater attention across BBC platforms, even as independent verification of Gaza casualties remains blocked.

Linguistics of bias

The language used by broadcasters plays a pivotal role in shaping public perception during conflict.

The BBC used expressions such as “murdered”, “slaughtered”, “barbaric”, and “atrocity” almost exclusively to describe attacks on Israelis.