Allied forces from nine NATO nations — Denmark, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States — carried out a find, fix, track and target (F2T2) exercise in Poland on 2 October 2025, testing the Alliance’s ability to operate in complex, contested environments.

The multi-domain training mission, coordinated by NATO Allied Air Command, aimed to enhance integration and interoperability among member states, ensuring Allied forces remain ready to respond to any potential threat to the Alliance.

F2T2 operations require close coordination across all warfighting domains — air, land, sea, cyber and space — to achieve precise mission outcomes.

This exercise, officials said, further refined the Allies’ tactical proficiency and multi-domain integration, key elements of NATO’s deterrence and defence posture.

Tactical command and control

The mission featured Danish F-35s and Spanish Typhoons conducting coordinated operations, demonstrating seamless fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration. A French Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and a Turkish KC-135 provided aerial refuelling, extending the duration and flexibility of the mission.