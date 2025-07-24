Russian rescuers have found the fuselage of an Antonov-24 passenger plane that disappeared from radar earlier in Russia's far east, the emergencies ministry said Thursday.

"An Mi-8 helicopter operated by Rosaviatsiya (Russia's civil aviation authority) has spotted the burning fuselage of the aircraft," Russia's emergencies ministry said on Telegram.

All on board the place have died, Russian state media reported, citing preliminary information by emergency services.

Citing emergency services, Amur Governor Vasily Orlov earlier wrote on Telegram that the plane was heading from the region’s administrative centre, Blagoveshchensk, to the town of Tynda before it disappeared from radar.