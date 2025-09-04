Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, after defeating the United States.

Türkiye beat the US with set scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 to secure their place in the semi-finals of the World Championship for the first time in history.

The Turkish volleyball team’s next match will be with Japan on September 6, 2025.