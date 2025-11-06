French lawmakers have criticised National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet’s remarks in which she objected to young visitors wearing headscarves inside the parliament.

"At the very heart of the hemicycle of the National Assembly, where the 2004 law on secularism in schools was in particular voted on, it seems unacceptable to me that young children can wear ostentatious religious signs in the galleries," Braun-Pivet wrote on X on Thursday.

Her statement came after the editorial director of Frontieres Media David Alaime shared a photo showing several young girls wearing headscarves at the National Assembly.

"FIVE VEILED WOMEN, some of whom appear to be VERY YOUNG, are PRESENT in the hemicycle at the National Assembly as visitors," Alaime said.

Braun-Pivet noted that she called on everyone to exercise "extreme vigilance so that this does not happen again."