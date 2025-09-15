The UN atomic watchdog's chief called on Monday for the implementation of a cooperation framework it struck last week with Iran, saying it was essential to "restore confidence" after the agency's work was halted.

Iran agreed to the deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Cairo after it suspended cooperation following its war with Israel in June.

The 12-day war saw Israeli and US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, which IAEA inspectors have not been able to access since.

Addressing the opening day of the agency's annual General Conference, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said it was time to implement the deal "to restore confidence" and allow the agency "to continue our work in spite of all these difficulties.”

"Now it's up to Iran and us to implement the deal that ‘summarises the technical measures, the practical steps that we need to resume this indispensable work in Iran,“ Grossi said in his speech.

Iran ‘remains a state party’ to NPT