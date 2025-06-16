TÜRKİYE
Baykar, Leonardo seal deal to jointly produce drones
The joint venture plans production at four sites in Italy, including Ronchi dei Legionari, with certification for new platforms targeted for 2026.
The joint venture plans production at four sites in Italy. / AA
June 16, 2025

Turkish defence giant Baykar and Italian aerospace and defence firm Leonardo formalised a new joint venture at the 55th Paris Air Show, aiming to collaborate on next-generation unmanned systems and strengthen European defence capabilities.

The agreement was signed by Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar and Leonardo CEO and General Manager Roberto Cingolani on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Bayraktar highlighted the success of Türkiye's defence industry, stating, "The success and momentum our country's defence industry has shown, especially in the last 20 years, are now admired worldwide. I believe this collaboration, and similar ones, are valuable for opening new markets and achieving higher capabilities."

Leonardo's Cingolani expressed satisfaction with the partnership, noting plans to swiftly begin production of new-generation unguided systems. He believes there's a significant "drone gap" within NATO and Europe, which this venture aims to address.

Cingolani revealed that work has already begun on integrating payload systems, with a target to achieve a successful landing on an Italian Navy aircraft carrier by the end of the year.

Cingolani emphasised the goal of selling to the undersupplied European market.

Cingolani stressed the need to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and for Europe and Türkiye to form stronger alliances in developing new technologies, stating, "Otherwise, NATO will take the shape of a table with one large and one small leg, and that is not safe. We need to trust each other more."

