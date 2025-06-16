Turkish defence giant Baykar and Italian aerospace and defence firm Leonardo formalised a new joint venture at the 55th Paris Air Show, aiming to collaborate on next-generation unmanned systems and strengthen European defence capabilities.

The agreement was signed by Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar and Leonardo CEO and General Manager Roberto Cingolani on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Bayraktar highlighted the success of Türkiye's defence industry, stating, "The success and momentum our country's defence industry has shown, especially in the last 20 years, are now admired worldwide. I believe this collaboration, and similar ones, are valuable for opening new markets and achieving higher capabilities."

Leonardo's Cingolani expressed satisfaction with the partnership, noting plans to swiftly begin production of new-generation unguided systems. He believes there's a significant "drone gap" within NATO and Europe, which this venture aims to address.