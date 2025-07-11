The elders, the ones born into a Bosnia where Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats lived side by side as neighbours, not enemies, they remember a land of green meadows and endless blue skies, where children walked to school picking berries with friends, laughing and carefree, with no idea their world would soon be torn apart.



I have no memory of that Bosnia. I was born in 1992, the year the Bosnian War began. It was also the year my father had to leave.



Not by choice, but out of duty. A desperate need to protect, to save, he left to give me, and thousands of others, a chance at survival. But somewhere along his journey, on the road to Srebrenica, my father — along with 130 other Bosniak men, including one of my uncles on my mother’s side — walked into a forest overlooking a river. All 130 went missing.

None of them ever returned.

More than thirty years have passed. My father is still missing. He’s among the 7,600 still unaccounted for. Like thousands of others, his remains have never been found, and his story – our story – is left unfinished.



I have never heard his voice nor felt his touch. I have no grave to visit, only silence so loud it follows me through every moment of my life. This silence is heavy and hard to bear.

Growing up, I was haunted by questions with no answers.

What if he had lived? What could have been? Who would I be if he were here?

For those who have found some part of their loved ones, the pain is just as deep.



Many have had to bury their family members in pieces — fragments found in different mass graves. It can take years or decades to collect even half of these pieces. This kind of grieving is heartbreaking. It is a pain I understand deeply, shared by so many families torn apart by genocide.

Protection and abandonment



My birth mother’s choice to leave me behind at just five weeks is a wound of a different kind. I have tried to understand what drove her away — was it fear, desperation, or a need to survive at any cost? I will never fully understand her reasons. My father left to protect, to save. But her leaving felt like abandonment.

As a mother now myself, I struggle to grasp her choice. How could someone walk away from a helpless baby? How could they leave a child crying alone, yearning for the one thing only a mother’s arms can give — comfort and safety? Yet her blood runs through my veins, and somehow, I find the strength to see the best in her. Maybe one day, I will find peace with it.

But I was not left entirely alone.

In the middle of all that loss, I was found by one of her relatives and truly loved. Mevlida didn’t just take me in; she gave me what every child deserves: safety, warmth, and a place to belong. She held me through the cries, confusion, and fear.

She never made me feel like I was someone else’s child. She made me feel like I was hers from the very beginning.

She gave me love without question, comfort without condition, and strength when I had none of my own. She may not have carried me in her womb, but she carried me through life.

Her name is Mevlida Lazibi. To me, she will always be Mum.

She often says she didn’t save me — that I saved her. But I believe we saved each other.