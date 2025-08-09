BIZTECH
China launches Geely-04 satellites into orbit
11 satellites planned for inter-vehicle communication services by Chinese automobile company
Long March 8A rocket makes maiden flight from Wenchang, carrying a batch of low-Earth orbit satellites. / Reuters
August 9, 2025

China launched a rocket Saturday carrying the Geely-04 constellation of satellites into planned orbit from its eastern province of Shandong, according to media reports.

The Smart Dragon-3 rocket was launched from sea at 12.31 am local time (1631GMTFriday) near the city of Rizhao, said state-run news agency Xinhua.

The offshore launch mission was carried out by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

The 11 communication satellites were launched for the Chinese car manufacturer Geely Automotive for inter-vehicle communication services, as well as ocean observation.

Geely’s satellite programme is operated by its aerospace arm, Geespace, established in 2018 to develop a low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation supporting autonomous-driving technologies, high-precision positioning, and global connectivity.

The company aims to deploy around 72 satellites by the end of 2025, with long-term plans for a network of nearly 6,000.

This effort is part of a broader Chinese push into commercial space and advanced communications, with both state-owned and private firms accelerating satellite launches for navigation, internet, and Earth-observation services.

