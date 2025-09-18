A Palestinian lawyer has said Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, is being “abandoned to disease and hunger” in an Israeli prison, warning that his condition is rapidly deteriorating under what she described as deliberate neglect.

Ghaid Qasem, Abu Safiya’s attorney, told Palestinian outlet Aljarmaq that her client suffers from severe chest pain, irregular heartbeat, and high blood pressure but has never been examined by a cardiologist since his arrest last December.

She said Abu Safiya also endures fractured ribs and widespread skin infections, including scabies, without any medicine or ointments.

“The prisoners are cut off from sunlight, denied sufficient food, and live in total isolation,” she said.

“Even I was punished simply for visiting him three weeks ago, a meeting that lasted only 20 minutes and was surrounded by harassment before, during and after the meeting.”

Qasem said she obtained a 33-page medical file for Abu Safiya, but it contained no specialist report despite his worsening condition.