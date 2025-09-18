WAR ON GAZA
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
Lawyer says detained doctor suffers from irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, and skin infections without medicine.
Gaza hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya abandoned to disease, hunger in Israeli jail, lawyer says / AA
September 18, 2025

A Palestinian lawyer has said Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, is being “abandoned to disease and hunger” in an Israeli prison, warning that his condition is rapidly deteriorating under what she described as deliberate neglect.

Ghaid Qasem, Abu Safiya’s attorney, told Palestinian outlet Aljarmaq that her client suffers from severe chest pain, irregular heartbeat, and high blood pressure but has never been examined by a cardiologist since his arrest last December.

She said Abu Safiya also endures fractured ribs and widespread skin infections, including scabies, without any medicine or ointments.

“The prisoners are cut off from sunlight, denied sufficient food, and live in total isolation,” she said.

“Even I was punished simply for visiting him three weeks ago, a meeting that lasted only 20 minutes and was surrounded by harassment before, during and after the meeting.”

Qasem said she obtained a 33-page medical file for Abu Safiya, but it contained no specialist report despite his worsening condition.

She added that the doctor is expected to be presented before a judge in the coming weeks but described such hearings as purely “theatrical”, with guards merely informing him that his detention has been extended “until the end of the war” without a lawyer present.

In earlier remarks, Qasem had disclosed that Abu Safiya’s weight plunged from 100 kilograms at the time of his arrest to just 60 kilograms, underscoring what she called a pattern of “deliberate neglect” of Palestinian detainees.

Abu Safiya was detained on December 27, 2024, when Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Troops arrested 240 staff and patients, stripped them, and rendered the hospital inoperable.

He has been held under Israel’s “Unlawful Combatants Law”, which permits open-ended detention without charge, renewable every six months, based on secret intelligence files. Rights advocates say the law, enacted in 2002, has been widely used to imprison Palestinians from Gaza without trial.

SOURCE:AA
