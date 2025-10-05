Saudi Arabia, Russia and six other key members of the OPEC+ alliance are likely to agree to raise crude output when they meet virtually on Sunday, with analysts divided over the size of the expected hike.

The meeting by the group of eight oil-producing countries known as the "Voluntary Eight" (V8) comes as oil prices head for weekly losses and rumours of a possible output increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) swirl.

Angered by what it dismissed as "wholly inaccurate and misleading" media reports, the 12-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) urged news outlets in a statement on Tuesday to "exercise accuracy... in order to avoid fuelling" market speculation.

Experts had initially expected a production hike of 137,000 bpd from November, which would mirror the October increase.

But Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht cautioned that uncertainty remained, as "the group has frequently surprised markets with swift production hikes in the recent past".

The group has sped up output increases at a pace very few had predicted at the beginning of the year, following a long period of producers seeking to combat price erosion by implementing production cuts to make oil scarcer.

Related TRT World - OPEC raises 2026 oil demand forecast, cuts rival supply growth projection

Prices in decline

But in recent months, OPEC+ has shifted its strategy in a bid to regain market share in the face of competition from other countries, and "with output from the United States, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Argentina at or near all-time highs", the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest monthly oil report.

But the IEA stressed that global demand outlook for crude "remains largely unchanged", with growth of around 700,000 bpd expected for both 2025 and 2026.